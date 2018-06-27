Family despairs as search continues for missing Cape Town psychologist

“It did not yield any results and was called off at approximately .30pm. The search resumed again on Sunday morning at 10am‚ where the person still could not be located‚ and the search was called off by the police pending further investigations.”



A Pink Ladies’ missing persons poster has been widely spread throughout social media‚ with many of Nelson’s clients pleading with the public to assist in her safe return.



“Diane Nelson was the couples’ therapist we saw for a time. She was so kind‚ caring and supportive of us both‚” said a Facebook user. “It’s breaking my heart to think of something bad happening to her. I’m actually struggling with it quite a bit - life can be so incredibly unfair.”



Wednesday marked day four of the search with no further clues yet coming to light.