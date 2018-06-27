A filmmaker who wants to tell the story of her “second mother” is looking for funding.

Diana Keam grew up under the care of her biological mother and Margaret Bogopa Matlala, who went beyond being just a nanny and was like a true mother to her.

“Growing up in South Africa I had two mothers. My white mother was an ex-Catholic hippy of Irish descent. My black mother was a traditional African woman who became a pastor in her community after helping to raise me‚ my six siblings‚ my own children and three of her own kids.

“My biological mother died recently of Alzheimer’s and my ‘other’ mother is in her eighties. As she faces the end of her journey‚ I am facing the need to tell the story of our families before it is too late‚” said Keam about her fundraising campaign.

Keam said the documentary would weave together the many and richly varied threads that made up the story of her family which Margaret had witnessed intimately through the different generations. The film is called “Don’t be late for my funeral”‚ something Matlala said to her when they were burying her mother earlier this year.

“She said that when it’s her turn to bid farewell to this world I must arrive for her funeral the night before. I should not be late. And this is just one of the beautiful things about her‚ she embraces everything. She is funny‚ engaging and warm‚” said Keam.