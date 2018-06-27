Filmmaker looking for funds to make documentary about her 'second mother'
A filmmaker who wants to tell the story of her “second mother” is looking for funding.
Diana Keam grew up under the care of her biological mother and Margaret Bogopa Matlala, who went beyond being just a nanny and was like a true mother to her.
“Growing up in South Africa I had two mothers. My white mother was an ex-Catholic hippy of Irish descent. My black mother was a traditional African woman who became a pastor in her community after helping to raise me‚ my six siblings‚ my own children and three of her own kids.
“My biological mother died recently of Alzheimer’s and my ‘other’ mother is in her eighties. As she faces the end of her journey‚ I am facing the need to tell the story of our families before it is too late‚” said Keam about her fundraising campaign.
Keam said the documentary would weave together the many and richly varied threads that made up the story of her family which Margaret had witnessed intimately through the different generations. The film is called “Don’t be late for my funeral”‚ something Matlala said to her when they were burying her mother earlier this year.
“She said that when it’s her turn to bid farewell to this world I must arrive for her funeral the night before. I should not be late. And this is just one of the beautiful things about her‚ she embraces everything. She is funny‚ engaging and warm‚” said Keam.
I am facing the need to tell the story of our families before it is too late.
“The money will be used in the development and production of the feature-length documentary film. It is not enough to make the film from start to finish but it is enough to get the show on the road and help us to attract additional funding and interest.”
Keam has already secured R90‚000 but her target is R500‚000.
“The support has been overwhelming and I am seeing more and more interest on social media platforms‚” she said.
Meanwhile‚ in the past week Thundafund.com has surpassed a significant milestone with R20-million raised‚ with 384 fully funded projects and contributions from over 17‚500 backers. The arts‚ music and design sectors have seen the most success through crowdfunding in South Africa.
“Sugarbird Gin‚ raised an astounding R1‚086‚973 with their introduction to the South African market. With contributions from 155 backers‚ their campaign proved that despite gin drinkers being spoiled for choice‚ there is still plenty space in our emerging economy to accommodate new ideas through innovative funding options‚” said Zane Groenewald‚ Thundafund spokesperson.