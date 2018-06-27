If you’ve objected to your new property valuation in Johannesburg‚ don’t expect a resolution any time soon – in fact‚ don’t expect to hear anything this year.

The City of Jo’burg said this week that‚ due to the number of objections to the new property valuation roll and the complexities of each case‚ it has set itself a target of early 2019 to finalise property valuation objections‚ said Stan Maphologela‚ a city spokesperson.

The 2018 General Valuation Roll was met with contestation from property owners‚ who complained that their fixed assets had been over-valued.

The city unveiled the roll over a period of 45 days‚ starting on February 20. During this period‚ all property owners and interested property role players were invited to view‚ inspect and object to property details as contained in the valuation roll.

In total‚ 50‚595 objections were lodged.

“A total of 27‚027 objections were received at various stations and 23‚568 objections were received via the online system. All manual objections received were scanned and uploaded‚ together will all the other objections‚ onto the valuation system‚” said Maphologela.