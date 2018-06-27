Believing he had won a bonanza cash prize from Rica International Incorporated‚ in the United Kingdom‚ a Limpopo man was allegedly duped into paying a substantial amount of money to redeem his prize.

The Hawks are on the case and have arrested a woman who allegedly posed as an agent of the fictitious international company.

They identified her as Olga Ndlovu‚ aged 51.

She was denied bail by the Orlando Magistrate's Court‚ where she appeared for fraud in relation to the suspected 419 scam‚ Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

"It is alleged in September 2016‚ Ndlovu duped a victim into believing that he won 742‚525 pounds (equivalent of R13-million) from Rica International Incorporated‚ in the UK‚" said Mulaudzi.

"The victim was allegedly compelled to pay a certain amount (R600‚000) into the suspect’s different bank accounts in order to redeem his prize.

"Realising that this was a scam‚ the victim reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Polokwane‚ who‚ after a thorough investigation‚ led them to a suspect's home in Soweto on 21 June 2018."

Ndlovu’s case was postponed to July 6. It has been transferred to the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court.