The Department of Basic Education has extended the deadline for written submissions on the National Policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools.

Earlier this year‚ the department issued a gazette in which it invited comments from stakeholder bodies and members of the public on the policy. In a statement‚ the department said it has now "created another opportunity for public comment as requested by some stakeholders".

The rate of learner pregnancy in South Africa has become a major social‚ systemic and fiscal challenge not only for the basic education sector but‚ crucially‚ for the national development in general.

In this policy‚ the department's aim is to set outs its goals‚ guiding principles and policy themes to stabilize and reduce the incidence of learner pregnancy and its adverse effects on the education system.