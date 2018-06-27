South Africa

IN PICTURES | Heartbreak and devastation as 6-year-old Stacey Adams is laid to rest

27 June 2018 - 07:41 By Esa Alexander
Community members carry the bier of 6-years old Stacey Adams funeral in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The murder of six-year-old Stacey Adams has sent shockwaves through the community of Mitchells Plain‚ Cape Town‚ and across the country.

The girl - described as a bubbly child who loved dancing - went missing from her home on Saturday. Her body was found on Sunday‚ buried in a hastily dug shallow grave.

A neighbour is a suspect in her murder.

On Tuesday‚ Stacey was mourned at her funeral. Grief‚ sorrow and sadness overflowed.

TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander captured the emotions.

Sasha-Lee Adams mother of 6-years old Stacey Adams broke down at her daughter's funeral in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Community members at the funeral of 6-years old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Community members at the funeral of 6-years old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Community members at the funeral of 6-years old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Community members carry the bier of 6-years old Stacey Adams funeral in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Moulana Toyer Leak lead the prayer at the funeral of 6-years old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Stacey 's body was found opposite her grandmother's house in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Angry community members burnt the house where Stacey Adams's body was found. The house is where the suspect lives. Her shallow grave was dug next to the Wendy house.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

