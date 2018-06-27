The department of health should engage more with the private health sector to ensure that questions raised by the planned National Health Insurance scheme are addressed.

This is the view of the South African Society of Anaesthesiologists‚ which addressed a briefing on Tuesday to comment on the newly released National Health Insurance Bill.

The society said the sector wanted the quality of service provided by these specialists to be maintained and ensure that its members were not pushed away from the service.

“The fact is‚ this is what we are trying to maybe impress on the department of health‚ is that working conditions are vitally important for clinicians and being able to deliver quality healthcare‚” said Lance Lasersohn‚ the society’s vice president.

He said the goal of the NHI‚ which wanted to contain the cost of healthcare and make sure it was accessible to all‚ was laudable.