South Africa

No end in sight: Trade unions reject Eskom’s latest offer

27 June 2018 - 19:23 By Nico Gous
Image: John Liebenberg

Trade unions have rejected Eskom’s latest wage offer after negotiations resumed on Wednesday.

Eskom offered a 5% wage hike for 2018‚ with an inflation plus 0.6% increase for next year and inflation plus 0.7% increase for 2020.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement issued jointly on behalf of the unions: “This is not an offer we can take back to our members for consideration. Once again we have called on Eskom to take this process seriously.”

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for this year‚ an 8.6% increase for next year and a 8.5% increase for 2020.

The unions met with Eskom via the Central Bargaining Forum and negotiations will continue on Thursday morning.

