A once popular and respected IT teacher at a private school in Hilton, just outside Pietermaritzburg‚ who lied that she had cancer and was dying‚ was sentenced to an effective five years in jail on Wednesday for stealing more than R2-million from the school through false invoicing.

Vindra Jaickaran Chhoteylal Moodley‚ 49‚ who taught at Cowan House Preparatory School‚ pleaded guilty in the Durban Commercial Crime Court earlier this year to 74 counts of fraud. She admitted that in 2014 she lied to the school that she had been diagnosed with cancer and only had four months to live.

She confirmed that she had produced fake letters from doctors and a hospital oncology department which stated that she was dying from ovarian cancer.

As a result of this‚ she was placed on sick leave on full pay and the school had to employ a replacement teacher‚ she said in her written plea.

But while sympathy for her was high‚ she was stealing from the school’s funds by producing false invoices for the purchase and maintenance of computer hardware and software. The money was actually paid into her own bank accounts which she used to fund a “luxurious lifestyle”‚ including buying a house and a new car.

She claimed the money for this came from a trust fund set up by her father.

When she was caught out through a mistake on one of the invoices she tried to pin the blame on her son‚ whose computer she was using at the time.