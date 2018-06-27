South Africa

Teenager flees after mourner is stabbed to death in Soweto

27 June 2018 - 09:42 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The victim apparently came to the home to express condolences to the family of a friend who had died. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A 17-year-old is at large after a 44-year-old woman was killed at a house in Mapetla‚ Soweto‚ where loved ones were in mourning.

The woman apparently came to the home on Tuesday to express condolences to the family of a friend who had died.

“When she entered the house‚ the rest of the family had already left for the mortuary to check on the body of the deceased. In the house she had only found the seventeen-year-old boy‚” said Captain Mpande Khoza‚ Soweto West cluster police spokesperson.

“It is unclear what happened in the house but the neighbours said that they had heard screams and the boy was seen running from the house.”

When the neighbours went inside to check what had happened‚ they found her body with stab wounds all over and her head wrapped in a plastic bag‚ Khoza said.

A case of murder has been opened and the police are looking for the youth. The Moroka police have appealed to anyone who has any information to contact them on 011 527 0000.

