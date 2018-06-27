The Department of Basic Education has been instructed to deliver mobile classrooms to a remote Limpopo school where pupils are receiving erratic teaching in dilapidated structures.

Judge GC Muller made this ruling in an urgent application brought by public interest law centre Section27‚ which asked the court to ensure that the learners of Makangwane Secondary School at Nonparella in the Capricorn district are taught in safe and adequate school facilities‚ by the time the third school term begins on July 17.

Earlier this year‚ Section27 highlighted how pupils at the no-fee school were being taught under trees since January. School authorities had moved classes outdoors because they were concerned the damaged building posed a threat to the safety‚ with support beams having previously fallen down in class.

Consequently‚ lessons have suffered.

"To date‚ lessons at the school were irregular or did not occur at all because department officials refused to allow teaching to take place outdoors‚" Section27 said in a statement after the court ruling on Tuesday.