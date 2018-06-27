South Africa

WATCH | The skorokoros and skedonks banned from Joburg's roads

27 June 2018 - 11:02 By timeslive

Skorokoros and skedonks: the vehicles banned from Jo'burg's roads.

The Johannesburg Metro Police have impounded 500 unroadworthy‚ unlicensed or illegal vehicles.

Only 70 of of those are taxis. 

JMPD police chief David Tembe denied that his department was targeting the minibus industry.

"The vehicles that are driving on the emergency lane‚ the vehicles that are skipping robots‚ those are our target. Unfortunately‚ if the taxis are the ones that are skipping the robots they will be in the majority‚ but we are not targeting them‚" said Tembe.

