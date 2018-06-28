AfriForum says there has been a “sharp” increase in farm attacks since January.

The number‚ according to the organisation‚ is higher compared to the first six months of 2017.

“According to AfriForum’s records‚ 33 farm murders could be verified since the start of the year. AfriForum particularly expressed its concern over the brutal murders of Gabriel (78) and Marian Bruwer (67) and once again urged the government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise farm murders‚” the organisation said in a statement.

The bodies of the deceased‚ who were members of AfriForum‚ were found on Tuesday in their farmhouse in Van Stadensrus. They were bound to chairs and were both shot in the head.

During the first six months of 2017‚ 157 farm attacks took place and 40 farm murders were committed. Since the start of January‚ 210 farm attacks occurred and 33 farm murders were committed‚ AfriForum said.