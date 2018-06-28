AfriForum concerned about 'sharp' increase in farm attacks
AfriForum says there has been a “sharp” increase in farm attacks since January.
The number‚ according to the organisation‚ is higher compared to the first six months of 2017.
“According to AfriForum’s records‚ 33 farm murders could be verified since the start of the year. AfriForum particularly expressed its concern over the brutal murders of Gabriel (78) and Marian Bruwer (67) and once again urged the government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise farm murders‚” the organisation said in a statement.
The bodies of the deceased‚ who were members of AfriForum‚ were found on Tuesday in their farmhouse in Van Stadensrus. They were bound to chairs and were both shot in the head.
During the first six months of 2017‚ 157 farm attacks took place and 40 farm murders were committed. Since the start of January‚ 210 farm attacks occurred and 33 farm murders were committed‚ AfriForum said.
Ernst Roets‚ deputy chief executive of AfriForum and the author of the book 'Kill the Boer'‚ which will be launched this week‚ said farm murders took place at an unusual frequency and were unusually cruel.
“The widely spread allegation‚ that farm murders are currently at its lowest point ever‚ is plain false. To be honest‚ our verified data shows that farm murders have been increasing since 2011. Although less farm murders were committed in the first six months of 2018 than in the first six months of 2017‚ we are gravely concerned about the sharp increase in farm attacks‚” Roets said.
He said AfriForum would intensify its campaign against farm murders in the coming months.
“AfriForum urges the farming community to be more vigilant regarding their own safety and to join community safety networks.”