South Africa

Cholera fears unfounded in Tshwane

28 June 2018 - 11:14 By Thando Mpembe
The city of Tshwane has warned its residents not to drink tap water.
The city of Tshwane has warned its residents not to drink tap water.
Image: Gallo Images

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health are currently investigating a report from residents of Hammanskraal, in Tshwane, about a possible cholera outbreak.

The NICD says that four stool samples from persons with diarrhoea have been sent to them for testing but so far no vibrio cholerae‚ the cholera causing bacteria‚ has been detected from the samples. "There is therefore no evidence of an outbreak at present‚" said the institution in a statement.

Water testing and stool testing will continue and the city has warned its residents not to drink [tap] water to avoid the possibility of getting sick.

"Roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure continuous supply of drinking water to the affected residents‚" the city posted on its Facebook page.

According to the city, the following areas are affected: Dilopye‚ New Eersterust‚ Temba‚ Babelegi Industries‚ Marokolong‚ Ramotse‚ Majaneng‚ Mandela Village‚ Sekampaneng and Hammanskraal.

READ MORE: 

Four people affected by Rift Valley fever in South Africa

A fever-causing virus transmitted by mosquitoes‚ especially in wet seasons‚ has been confirmed in four people following an isolated outbreak in sheep ...
News
2 days ago

The listeriosis trauma gets even worse for mom and baby

Theto, 6 months, is about to undergo a third op, all because her mother liked Enterprise polony
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Five dead as plane plunges into Mumbai building site World
  2. Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told World
  3. No Day Zero in 2019‚ Cape Town told South Africa
  4. Bodyguard charged with murder after rare Hong Kong shooting World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X