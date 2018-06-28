The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health are currently investigating a report from residents of Hammanskraal, in Tshwane, about a possible cholera outbreak.



The NICD says that four stool samples from persons with diarrhoea have been sent to them for testing but so far no vibrio cholerae‚ the cholera causing bacteria‚ has been detected from the samples. "There is therefore no evidence of an outbreak at present‚" said the institution in a statement.

Water testing and stool testing will continue and the city has warned its residents not to drink [tap] water to avoid the possibility of getting sick.

"Roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure continuous supply of drinking water to the affected residents‚" the city posted on its Facebook page.



According to the city, the following areas are affected: Dilopye‚ New Eersterust‚ Temba‚ Babelegi Industries‚ Marokolong‚ Ramotse‚ Majaneng‚ Mandela Village‚ Sekampaneng and Hammanskraal.