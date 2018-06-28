Diego Novella judgment reduces victim's family to tears

Judgment day for murder accused Diego Novella took its toll on relatives of murdered American marketing executive Gabriella Kabrins Alban in the Cape Town high court on Thursday.

Alban's mother Doris Weitz and stepfather Howdy Kabrins left the courtroom before Judge Vincent Saldanha described the “bizarre” crime scene where her body was found on July 29‚ 2015.

Kabrins cried while Saldanha read evidence from a postmortem report describing debilitating injuries Alban sustained during a brutal assault which could have lasted several minutes and even hours.