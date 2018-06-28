If you find medical aid premiums very expensive or hospital bills overwhelming‚ you’ll find a crucial report being released next week very interesting.

On July 5‚ after four-and-a-half years‚ the Competition Commission’s Healthcare Market Inquiry panel is expected to finally release its provisional findings on the reasons consumers have to spend so much on private healthcare.

There were five full-time judges on the panel‚ which was headed by former Constitutional Court chief justice Sandile Ngobo.

Wits Professor Sharon Fonn and Dutch expert Cees van Gent‚ who was involved in a similar inquiry in the Netherlands‚ were also among the panelists.