How sick is SA healthcare? We're about to find out

28 June 2018 - 07:00 By Katharine Child
After a long delay, the Competition Commission’s Healthcare Market Inquiry (HMI) panel is finally ready to release its provisional findings on the reasons why consumers have to spend so much on private healthcare.
Image: 123RF/Nutnuchit Phutsawagung

If you find medical aid premiums very expensive or hospital bills overwhelming‚ you’ll find a crucial report being released next week very interesting.

On July 5‚ after four-and-a-half years‚ the Competition Commission’s Healthcare Market Inquiry panel is expected to finally release its provisional findings on the reasons consumers have to spend so much on private healthcare.

There were five full-time judges on the panel‚ which was headed by former Constitutional Court chief justice Sandile Ngobo.

Wits Professor Sharon Fonn and Dutch expert Cees van Gent‚ who was involved in a similar inquiry in the Netherlands‚ were also among the panelists.

