An unbearable stench of sewage overflow‚ piles of uncollected rubbish and flies greet you as you enter the Wattville hostel in Benoni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ where about 5‚000 men and women live.

Some have lived in the hostel for as long as 15 years and claim that not much has changed since then.

According to the Democratic Alliance’s human settlements shadow minister‚ Mbulelo Bara‚ MP‚ the hostel is one of many that the government committed to converting into family units after 1994.

“This has not happened since then.”