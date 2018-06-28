IN PICTURES | Living amid sewage, stench and squalor at Wattville hostel
An unbearable stench of sewage overflow‚ piles of uncollected rubbish and flies greet you as you enter the Wattville hostel in Benoni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ where about 5‚000 men and women live.
Some have lived in the hostel for as long as 15 years and claim that not much has changed since then.
According to the Democratic Alliance’s human settlements shadow minister‚ Mbulelo Bara‚ MP‚ the hostel is one of many that the government committed to converting into family units after 1994.
“This has not happened since then.”
Bara‚ who went on an inspection oversight at the hostel on Thursday‚ said R3.5-million was budgeted for general maintenance‚ gardening and cleaning of the hostel over two recent financial years‚ yet there was no visible sign of any improvements.
“We have been living here for 15 years. The only change we have seen is running water‚ which we started getting last year. We share communal taps. We don’t have running water inside the hostels‚” resident Siyabonga Mgaga told TimesLIVE.
Mgaga is one of thousands of unemployed hostel dwellers living in Wattville. He moved to the hostel when he got a job in the area. He no longer works, so spends most days hanging around the hostel. Some days‚ he goes out to look for a job.
“We know we are going to see a lot of politicians around this time because it is close to elections. They always come and promise to get us out of this mess‚ but nothing ever happens‚” Mgaga said.
The ANC said in a statement last year that interim relief regarding service delivery challenges was being arranged for hostel dwellers. The ruling party also indicated that the Gauteng government was considering redeveloping the hostel in phases from 2019.
Currently‚ a portion of the hostel appears to have been renovated while the rest remains in a dilapidated state.
The windows are broken and replaced with either iron sheets or plastic. In one section‚ there are two portable toilets which‚ according to Mgaga‚ have not been serviced for the past three weeks.
“These are not conducive conditions to live in. We are forced to use these toilets even though they are full and stink. We have now resorted to collecting our rubbish because the municipality does not come and collect or clean up‚” said Mgaga.
A tour to another section of the hostel took TimesLIVE to a dark building with no sunlight coming through.
The kitchen only has a table on which a two-plate stove sits. There is another locker-type structure‚ where pots and groceries are stored. The bathroom is meant to comprise a shower and a toilet. There is no door to the room. The shower taps are broken. The makeshift shower curtain is a black plastic sheet hanging over the stall.
In one of the rooms‚ there are three beds. Under each bed is a mattress‚ where other dwellers sleep.
“You can get about eight people sleeping in one room‚” said a man who did not want to be identified.
Another hostel dweller‚ who also refused to be named‚ told TimesLIVE that he no longer opens his kitchen window because of the stench coming from the sewage around the buildings.
“It is so unhygienic here. You can’t open the windows when you cook otherwise you are inviting the stench and the flies. My uncle here is sick with TB because of this and the fact that rubbish is not collected. And when they come to collect it‚ they only do so in certain sections‚” the man said.
Residents of the Wattville hostel in Actonville are complaining about their living conditions in the hostel, which they have been placed in for over a decade. Sewage water and a piercing stench are a part of the daily life in the hostel.