Should the award-winning Xhosa movie Inxeba be classified as hardcore pornography – and can that rating be legally justified?

That's the ruling that Pretoria High Court Judge Joseph Raulinga will make on Thursday morning‚ following a heated court battle between the film's creators‚ the Film and Publication Board's Appeal Tribunal and several cultural rights and freedom of expression organisations.

Inxeba depicts a sexual relationship between young men undergoing the Xhosa initiation ritual‚ and was greeted with angry and sometimes violent protests.

Counsel for the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and the Man and Boy Foundation have stressed that the organisations' distress over the movie was not driven by homophobia‚ but rather concerns over the depiction of a process deemed sacred.

Certain groups responded to the film's February release with protest marches and threats of violence against cinema staff and cinema goers in Eastern Cape‚ leading to at least two cinemas cancelling screenings.