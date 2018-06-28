Joburg health MMC Mpho Phalatse reinstated after furore over comments on Israel

Johannesburg health MMC Mpho Phalatse has been reinstated after being suspended for expressing support for Israel.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that her return to the mayoral committee was effective from Thursday. Mashaba said the decision followed an investigation by the city’s multi-party government into the matter.

“Arising from the conclusion of this process‚ it is my decision that MMC Phalatse should be reinstated as a Member of the Mayoral Committee effective 28 June 2018 and that she should be publicly reprimanded for her remarks in name of the City of Johannesburg‚” Mashaba said. “As the Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg‚ I have spoken to MMC Phalatse and I am appreciative that she is remorseful for the impact of her remarks.”