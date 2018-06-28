South Africa

People are still contracting listeriosis‚ but situation in hand - experts

28 June 2018 - 10:07 By Timeslive
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. File photo
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. File photo
Image: ALON SKUY

Fewer than five listeriosis cases per week have been reported for the last four weeks‚ the National Listeria Incident Management Team said in its latest outbreak situation report.

A total of 1‚053 confirmed cases have been reported from January 1 2017 to June 20 2018.

The experts said the number of reported cases per week has decreased since the implicated products were recalled on March 4 2018. However‚ a total of 78 cases have been reported since March 5.

The team said a strategy for listeriosis screening by district environmental health practitioners has been agreed on and became effective from June 25.

Approximately 190 food processing facilities that manufacture processed meat have been identified across the country.

“Incident Management Team members have been dispatched to various provinces to support the districts to conduct inspections and take environmental swabs‚” the experts said.

Food safety is a recipe for confusion in South Africa

Not our job, officials say as disease rages
News
1 month ago

Government has identified the source of the outbreak as ready-to-eat processed meat products manufactured at the Enterprise Foods Polokwane production facility. Affected products were recalled from shop shelves.

This week’s update from the team of experts confirmed that inspections of all facilities that produce ready-to-eat processed meat products were under way.

Since June 18‚ more than 25 facilities have been inspected.

“An interim report on project activities is being finalised‚” according to the update statement. “A meeting of epidemiologists and laboratorians ... is being convened at the end of June to ascertain the trajectory of the outbreak and make recommendations regarding further actions.”

Read the Listeriosis outbreak situation report

READ MORE

Tiger Brands may never know how deadly listeria bacteria entered its plant

Tiger Brands may never know how a strain of bacteria linked by the government to the world’s deadliest outbreak of listeriosis entered its factory.
Business
7 days ago

The listeriosis trauma gets even worse for mom and baby

Theto, 6 months, is about to undergo a third op, all because her mother liked Enterprise polony
News
10 days ago

Listeriosis: Tanzania lifts ban on SA meat‚ except for Enterprise, Rainbow products

Tanzania has lifted a ban on South African meat imports that was imposed after a listeriosis outbreak.
News
15 days ago

Concrete fact about dodgy polony: it goes into cement

So now we know what South Africa’s not-fit-for-consumption polony is good for – cement.
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Five dead as plane plunges into Mumbai building site World
  2. Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told World
  3. No Day Zero in 2019‚ Cape Town told South Africa
  4. Bodyguard charged with murder after rare Hong Kong shooting World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X