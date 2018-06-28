The restructuring at the SA Revenue Service had culled its enforcement capacity‚ the commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent heard on Thursday.

Former chief officer for enforcement Gene Ravele told the inquiry that the tax agency's capacity to conduct criminal investigations and prosecutions has been neutered since the restructuring under now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane's watch.

"The operational review was about dismantling enforcement‚" he said.

On Wednesday‚ the commission heard how the critical large-business centre was dismantled during the restructuring conducted between 2014 and 2016.

Ravele said he was aware that an instruction was issued for Sars to halt all inspections on cigarette companies - an instruction allegedly issued by then-second in command Jonas Makwakwa.