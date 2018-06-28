Sars' former second in command Jonas Makwakwa interfered in the VIP taxpayer unit‚ until it was shifted to report to him as a result of the restructuring of the tax agency‚ the commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent heard on Thursday.

Former group executive for corporate legal affairs Makungu Mthebule described how Makwakwa had an inordinate amount of power in the institution under Tom Moyane‚ so much so that she complained about his "dictatorship".

Mthebule was appointed to act in former executive Ivan Pillay' s position after his suspension in 2014‚ a division which also ran the "restricted taxpayer unit" or VIP unit at Sars. This unit oversaw the taxes of prominent taxpayers such as politicians‚ judges‚ the head of the army and other prominent persons.

She told the commission that Makwakwa would call and sms her‚ instructing her to do certain things for certain high profile and prominent taxpayers. The identity of taxpayers are not permitted to be made known in the inquiry.

She stated that he did not just ask her to act on certain taxpayer matters but told her specifically what to do: for example writing off tax or penalties.

"He did it with a certain level of force‚" she said. She was asked whether this was common at Sars‚ to which she responded: "It's not a normal query... definitely‚ he told me what to do‚ to write off things especially for one particular taxpayer."