South Africa

WATCH | Tourists screech in terror as rhinos charge car in safari park

28 June 2018 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE

WARNING | Graphic language not for sensitive viewers.

What do you do if a pair of rhino charge your car? Screech in terror seems to be the answer.

A video has resurfaced on social media that catches the moment two rhinos start charging towards a car in a safari park. It's not clear when or where the video was shot, but in the clip the terrified passengers laugh in relief as the rhinos stop short of hitting the vehicle and veer around it.

