South Africa

With a Springbok kick-off‚ land expropriation hearings begin

28 June 2018 - 08:00 By Leonie Wagner
Lewis Nzimande is a key man in the investigation into constitutional changes that could result in land expropriation without compensation. He is the chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee.
Image: parliament.gov.za

Thirty-nine days‚ nine provinces and two teams. That’s what it will take to deal with the complex land reform matter.

And it all began in Springbok in the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

Two delegations of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee began the first public hearings into the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution‚ which could make expropriation of land without compensation possible.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution‚ and other clauses‚ was necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation. It was also asked to propose the necessary constitutional amendments as deemed necessary.

The first public hearings took place on Tuesday‚ June 26‚ in the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape. The last public hearings will be on August 4‚ in the Western Cape.

Committee chairperson Lewis Nzimande said that while there were no emotional breakdowns at the first hearings‚ there was a wide range of emotions from those who attended. The Khoi people‚ especially‚ were described as “highly emotive”.

