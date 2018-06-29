South Africa

Brothers accused of murdering 'steroid king' stay behind bars

29 June 2018 - 10:13 By Aron Hyman
Two brothers accused of murdering a steroid smuggler in Cape Town face another two weeks behind bars.

Matthew and Sheldon Breet were due to find out on Friday whether their bail application had succeeded‚ but Wynberg magistrate Goolam Bawa said his decision was not yet ready. He postponed the matter until July 12.

As well as murder‚ the Breet brothers are charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to murder. Both charges follow the execution-style killing in August 2017 of Brian Wainstein at his Constantia home.

The so-called “international steroid king” was wanted in the US for illegally importing anabolic steroids.

The state claims the Breet brothers worked for Wainstein and used their gang connections to facilitate his murder by two other men who are not applying for bail‚ Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido. 

