The Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the recent spate of violence around the country‚ including the murders of children and police officers.

“The Portfolio Committee on Police has noted the recent spate of violence across the country‚ including armed robberies and the murders of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and of young children from the Cape Flats in the Western Cape; the murders in shopping malls and on farms; as well as taxi violence-related deaths‚” the committee’s chairperson Francois Beukes said.

“We call on the SAPS to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book. We also want to reiterate our call on the Special Unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to redouble efforts to trace and combat illegal weapons.”

The committee said it would invite the national commissioner of police to parliament in August for a briefing on the status of the SAPS restructuring plans‚ proposed changes to the police force’s top management structure‚ and plans to boost the quality of station management in under-performing stations. Relevant unions would also be invited to the meeting.