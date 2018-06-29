South Africa

Police portfolio committee condemns violence against children‚ police officers and farmers

29 June 2018 - 07:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the recent spate of violence around the country‚ including the murders of children and police officers.

“The Portfolio Committee on Police has noted the recent spate of violence across the country‚ including armed robberies and the murders of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and of young children from the Cape Flats in the Western Cape; the murders in shopping malls and on farms; as well as taxi violence-related deaths‚” the committee’s chairperson Francois Beukes said.

“We call on the SAPS to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book. We also want to reiterate our call on the Special Unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to redouble efforts to trace and combat illegal weapons.”

The committee said it would invite the national commissioner of police to parliament in August for a briefing on the status of the SAPS restructuring plans‚ proposed changes to the police force’s top management structure‚ and plans to boost the quality of station management in under-performing stations. Relevant unions would also be invited to the meeting.

READ MORE

Man wounded in shooting incident in Midrand

A man is in a critical condition after being wounded in a shooting incident in Midridge Park in Midrand on Saturday evening‚ paramedics said.
News
4 days ago

Man wounded in shooting incident at informal settlement

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting incident at the Mooiplaas Informal Settlement in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ in the early ...
News
4 days ago

Four people dead‚ five wounded in a shooting incident at men's hostel

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed gunmen who shot dead four people and wounded five others at the Nguni Men”s Hostel in Vosloorus‚ ...
News
5 days ago

Police officer shot dead in brazen Hillbrow heist

A police officer has died in one of the latest cash-in-transit heists to be carried out.
News
7 days ago

Police killings of blacks exact mental health toll: US study

The disproportionately high rate at which unarmed black people die at the hands of police in the United States has a corrosive impact on the mental ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says grenade caused blast at rally last week Africa
  2. South Korea to tighten laws amid influx of Yemeni asylum seekers World
  3. Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years World
  4. Pence to Central Americans: Stay put World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X