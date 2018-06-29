South Africa hopes the Barberton mountains will be added to the global list of UN World Heritage Sites this weekend.

The 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee will decide on 31 applications for sites to be given heritage status on Friday and Saturday.

The annual conference of the committee is being held in Bahrain‚ where Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is representing South Africa.

There are 1‚037 World Heritage sites around the world and South Africa already has nine‚ including Robben Island‚ the Cape Floral Kingdom (fynbos) and the Cradle of Humankind.

Sites that are deemed World Heritage Sites are recognised as having global historical or environmental significance‚ may signify a phenomenal achievement of humanity‚ or reveal ancient civilisations. The recognition allows the country to access funds for conservation from the World Heritage Fund and may increase tourism to the area.