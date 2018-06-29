The Grammy award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will perform in South Africa as part of the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Its five-city tour in August will be in Cape Town‚ Durban‚ Pretoria‚ Soweto and Johannesburg.

The highlight of the tour is “Harmonia Ubuntu”‚ which was especially composed by South African-born and world-acclaimed composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen and sung by South African soprano Goitsemang Lehobye.

Lehobye‚ who is doing her master’s degree at the University of Michigan in the United States‚ is excited to be honouring Mandela in her home country.

“We need to remind ourselves about what Mandela stood for. I was so inspired when I read the text for “Harmonia Ubuntu”. Maybe it will help remind South Africans about Mandela’s legacy‚” she said.

She says of her journey to become an opera singer: “When I was younger I saw someone singing opera on TV and found out that they were from Ga-Rankuwa‚ exactly where I’m from.”