WATCH | ICYMI: What happened this week at the SARS inquiry
29 June 2018 - 16:25
The inquiry into the South African Revenue Service kicked off on June 26, 2018. Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane is accused of costing SARS, and South Africa, at least R142-billion.
The inquiry into the South African Revenue Service kicked off on Tuesday. Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane is accused of costing SARS, and South Africa, at least R142-billion.
The Nugent Inquiry has looked into claims of mismanagement, alleged criminality and political interference at SARS.
Among the claims made at the hearing is that there was a climate of fear, bullying and intimidation at SARS.
Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza, however, has labelled the inquiry a witch hunt.