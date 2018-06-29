South Africa

WATCH | ICYMI: What happened this week at the SARS inquiry

The inquiry into the South African Revenue Service kicked off on June 26, 2018. Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane is accused of costing SARS, and South Africa, at least R142-billion.

The Nugent Inquiry has looked into claims of mismanagement, alleged criminality and political interference at SARS. 

Among the claims made at the hearing is that there was  a climate of fear, bullying and intimidation at SARS. 

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza, however, has labelled the inquiry a witch hunt.

