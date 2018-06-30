Can subsidised rentals help solve the housing crisis?

But done badly it will be disastrous. Zille wrote that Cape Town’s “vast housing estates have a very low rent-payment record that hovers around 30%”. They are also often far from the city, decent schools, shopping or jobs, and they are often gang-ridden.

Done well they can be extremely successful. Despite the problems at Steenvilla with a small number of households not paying rent and resisting eviction, the block appears to be well-run and sought after. In contrast to the City’s housing estates it does not look like a slum; it actually looks quite nice from the outside, though it has been through a difficult period.

It is managed by a non-profit organisation called SOHCO. Steenvilla’s rent collection has been at about 80% over the past year during the height of the conflict with the rent defaulters. Countrywide SOHCO’s rent collection on its state subsidised housing is over 90%. Another example of a well-run state-subsidised rental complex is Drommedaris in Bothasig, run by a non-profit company called Communicare.

It’s important to understand that nearly all their tenants are low-income households who would not be able to live where they do without substantial state subsidies. As an alternative to spending money on RDP housing, state subsidised rental is often, albeit not always, better. It is only an option for households that earn enough income to cover the low rents, but it can help alleviate the backlog of RDP houses.

What this suggests is that government should pay the subsidies to reputable companies like SOHCO and Communicare who can then manage the buildings including rent collection, rather than depending on civil servants, who have no incentive to make the subsidised rentals work.