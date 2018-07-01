South Africa

Freedom under Law to seek contempt orders against Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba

01 July 2018 - 17:02 By Timeslive
FUL is seeking contempt of court orders against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lisa Hnatowicz

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has instructed its attorneys to prepare an application to seek contempt of court orders against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba.

In December last year the North Gauteng High Court struck Jiba from the roll of advocates and ordered that pending the finalisation of her appeal‚ she be prohibited from entering the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority or performing any functions relating to her position in the NPA.

However‚ FUL said on Sunday that it had recently received “alarming” reports to the effect that this important part of the court's order had been breached on several occasions.

“Late on Friday June 29, 2018‚ FUL's attorneys received a letter from the State Attorney not only conceding the correctness of the information but indicating that the National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ himself was aware of her visits but sought to justify it on an alarming misunderstanding of the judgment and the applicable law.

“This allows of only two conclusions: either the NDPP and his suspended deputy have no regard or respect for the courts and the law of this land‚ or they are ignorant of the effect of court orders and settled law. Either way they are unfit for any public office‚ let alone two of the highest law-enforcement positions in the country‚” FUL said in a statement.

“FUL has requested its attorneys to prepare an application to court seeking contempt of court orders against both Mr Abrahams and Ms Jiba‚” it added.

