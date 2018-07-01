South Africa

Power has been fully restored to Johannesburg’s north-eastern suburbs‚ ending load rotation in the area‚ City Power said on Sunday.

Spokesman for the power utility Sandiso Simelane said that the network had been stabilised after increased generation from Kelvin Power Station.

“Additionally‚ the faulty equipment has been repaired and is back online.

“As a result‚ the load rotation in the north eastern suburbs has been stopped‚” Simelane said.

The electricity supply to most parts of the north-eastern suburbs was disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical fault at one of the region’s main intake substations‚ causing a total loss of generation at Kelvin Power Station and rendering City Power unable to maintain a steady supply.

Power was restored again on Friday evening. However‚ on Saturday afternoon supply was again disrupted due to a fault causing capacity constraint.

Load rotation had to be resumed until the repairs were effected to the faulty equipment.

In the evening‚ the faulty equipment was successfully repaired and load rotation had since been halted‚ Simelane said.

