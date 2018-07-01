South Africa

Robbers steal explosives from colliery

01 July 2018 - 12:35 By Timeslive
Explosives were stolen from the Forzando Colliery in Bethal in Mpumalanga on Friday night.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Police in Mpumalanga are in pursuit of robbers who broke into the Forzando Colliery in Bethal in Mpumalanga and stole explosives on Friday night.

“It is believed that the reason for the theft of these explosives might be to supply daring and vicious gangs who are hell bent on committing cash-in-transit robberies‚ ATM bombings and other related violent crimes‚” police said.

The provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga‚ Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma‚ has appealed to the community to assist the police in their investigation.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the explosives‚ is requested to contact Detective Captain Rian Douglas on 0842304630.

