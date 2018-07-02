South Africa

Calling on black South Africans to do to whites what 'Hitler did to the Jews' incites genocide‚ court told

02 July 2018 - 11:44 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Statements made by Velaphi Khumalo‚ the man who called on black South Africans to do to white people what “Hitler did to the Jews”‚ incited genocide on the grounds of race.

This was an argument by counsel for the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) advocate Mark Oppenheimer in the Equality Court‚ sitting at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

The SAHRC brought the hate speech case against Khumalo following complaints it received about his January 2016 rant on Facebook.

Khumalo‚ an employee of the Gauteng Department of Sports‚ Recreation‚ Arts and Culture‚ called on black South Africans to do to white people what “Hitler did to the Jews”‚ amongst other controversial remarks.

Oppenheimer argued on Monday that Khumalo's statements were a particularly "grave" instance of hate speech that amounts to incitement to genocide on the grounds of race.

"The respondent is a public official and member of the governing party and his function in employment puts him in a position of influence over the youth. [His] position of power is an aggravating factor that should be considered when determining what consequences should follow from his statements‚" Oppenheimer argued.

He contended that Khumalo should be ordered to make a public and unconditional apology to all South Africans.

Khumalo should be ordered to pay to an organisation an appropriate amount of damages imposed by the court. He should be restrained and interdicted from publishing‚ propagating‚ advocating or communicating hate speech‚ Oppenheimer argued.

The hearing continues.

