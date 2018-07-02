The city of Cape Town’s big mop up continues after heavy downpours hit the metropole over the weekend.

According to the city‚ the worst-hit areas are informal settlements. Pictures of submerged cars in Sea Point have also emerged on social media.

“Approximately 4,000 dwellings have been affected in Khayelitsha‚ Philippi and Macassar. No evacuations or emergency sheltering was activated‚” the city of Cape Town's disaster management department said in a statement on Monday.

“Power lines are down in Lansdowne‚ Gugulethu and Wynberg. Trees were uprooted in Constantia‚ Vredekloof‚ Durbanville‚ Tamboerskloof and Pinelands. Various city departments are making assessments and will continue the mop up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit.”

One of the affected residents‚ Sino Dyokwe of Soweto informal settlement in Du Noon‚ said her family woke up to a pool of water inside her shack on Monday. She said she is worried that they might have to abandon the structure if the rains continue.

“We woke [up‚ got] out of bed and stepped into a pool of ice-cold water‚” said Dyokwe.

“We tried to take it out but if the rains continue our efforts to keep dry will be a futile exercise. Luckily my small children are in the Eastern Cape. It would have been very uncomfortable for them.”