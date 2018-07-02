South Africa

Desmond and Leah Tutu spend wedding anniversary with team caring for sick children

02 July 2018 - 14:47 By Timeslive
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu, celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary, with the team of 'heroes' responsible for running Tygerberg Children’s Hospital in Cape Town. 2 July 2018
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu, celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary, with the team of 'heroes' responsible for running Tygerberg Children’s Hospital in Cape Town. 2 July 2018
Image: The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The Tutus have been active patrons of the hospital for the past 18 years.

Apart from being regular visitors to the wards‚ their fundraising efforts have contributed to the hospital being able to acquire equipment to screen high-risk infants’ eyes and prevent blindness‚ and equipment for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit for which there was no public funding.

The teaching hospital of Stellenbosch University‚ Tygerberg hospital is responsible for providing tertiary medical care to approximately half of the Western Cape’s children in need‚ as well as some children from further afield. A spokesperson for the Tutus explained have a special relationship with the medical profession‚ in general‚ and Tygerberg Children’s Hospital in particular.

The former archbishop nearly succumbed to TB as a youth‚ after overcoming polio in his infancy. His intention to study medicine was only thwarted by a lack of funds to pay the university fees. A few years ago‚ the Archbishop partially fulfilled this childhood dream by joining a class of senior medical students at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital for some practical training.

Mrs Tutu studied nursing‚ after completing a teaching qualification. Programmes director of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation‚ Razaan Bailey‚ said the pair had regularly told foundation staff over the years that they found the commitment and compassion of the people at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital "extraordinary and exhilarating". 

READ MORE

'Desmond Tutu deserves more honours in his lifetime': Dali Tambo

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has given South Africans more to live for‚ during his lifetime of commitment to theology and human rights‚ a top ...
News
25 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa visits Desmond Tutu, says he'll 'correct past wrongs'

President Cyril Ramaphosa popped in to visit Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Leah Tutu at their home in Hermanus on Thursday.
Politics
1 month ago

Tutu praises De Lille's unifying role in society

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu have spoken out against Patricia de Lille's fallout with the Democratic Alliance.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Duduzane Zuma summonsed to court for taxi deaths South Africa
  2. Snow provides winter wonderland for some but misery for many others South Africa
  3. Desmond and Leah Tutu spend wedding anniversary with team caring for sick ... South Africa
  4. One dead, 18 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Malaysia World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X