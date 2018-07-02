South Africa

Duduzane Zuma summonsed to court for taxi deaths

02 July 2018 - 15:12 By Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma is due in court on July 12 to face two charges culpable homicide.
Duduzane Zuma is due in court on July 12 to face two charges culpable homicide.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been ordered to appear in court on July 12 to face two charges culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.

Duduzane Zuma’s lawyer Gary Mazaham confirmed that he had received the summons‚ but said he was not in a position to comment on whether Zuma would appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court. “At this time‚ I have no instructions on that‚” he said‚ “Personally‚ I can see no reason why he should not appear.”

Confirmation of the summons issued against Zuma – for culpable homicide and alternatively reckless driving – comes as his family announced late on Sunday that his younger brother Vusi had died after a short illness. It remains unclear whether Zuma‚ who Mazaham confirmed is currently not in the country‚ will attend his younger brother’s funeral.

Zuma family death stalls payment of Edward's hate speech fine

The sudden death of his younger brother has resulted in Edward Zuma - a son of former president Jacob Zuma - stalling on a R30‚000 payment to an ...
News
2 hours ago

Zuma has been charged over the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after his Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president's son‚ despite Magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding‚ during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube's death had been caused by the younger Zuma's negligent actions.

But‚ after AfriForum and former prosecutor Gertie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reconsidered that decision‚ and sought representations from Zuma on why he should not face charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority has now confirmed that Zuma has been summonsed to appear in court. Should he fail to do so‚ a warrant of arrest may be issued against him.

READ MORE: 

Zuma son dies suddenly

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost one of his sons‚ Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.
News
9 hours ago

Duduzane Zuma to be prosecuted

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ will face prosecution relating to a road accident that led to the death of Phumzile Dube.
News
2 months ago

'Where is Duduzane Zuma?' asks Twitter

A tweet purported to be by Duduzane Zuma‚ in defence of his father and former president Jacob‚ prompted questions from Twitter users about where he ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Duduzane Zuma summonsed to court for taxi deaths South Africa
  2. Snow provides winter wonderland for some but misery for many others South Africa
  3. Desmond and Leah Tutu spend wedding anniversary with team caring for sick ... South Africa
  4. One dead, 18 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Malaysia World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X