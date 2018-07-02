Despite floods and the freezing weather conditions‚ locals in the Western Cape increasingly flock to the Ceres area for snowfall sighting.

It has been raining since end of last week.

According to Imilda Ontong‚ Ceres Tourism marketing manager‚ the town is receiving high volumes of visits for the snow sighting. “We usually get this kind of crowd when we have snow; it is mostly people from around the province. So far we have not heard of any casualties or road assistance requests‚” Ontong said.

This is good news for local businesses.