Four people were killed and several others injured on Monday morning following a head-on collision between a taxi and truck on the R555 in Jackaroo‚ outside of Witbank‚ Mpumalanga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 07:55am to find other services already in attendance‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

They discovered a taxi and truck smashed together on the side of the road. Several people were found lying inside the taxi while a few others were found outside the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three people had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by another service.

Approximately 10 other patients were found on the scene‚ several of them in a critical condition. One critically injured woman was also found trapped in the taxi. Fire services had to use specialized equipment to free the woman from the vehicle.

Once freed‚ the patients were treated and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. The patients were then transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Upon arrival at hospital‚ one of the critically injured patients succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead at the hospital‚ said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations into the accident.