It is 10.30am in Katlehong‚ Ekurhuleni‚ and the big marquee is filling up with congregants who have come to hear Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ famously known as Prophet Mboro.

Arriving in the parking lot of the Incredible Happenings Ministries‚ a group of men spot the TimesLIVE crew and immediately order one of the young ladies to escort the team to the right spot in the marquee.

Inside the marquee‚ township hymns are being sung. As we enter the venue‚ people are giving testimonies of how the anointing of Mboro has changed their lives.

Men and women of all ages take turns detailing their past suffering and how it ended when they entered this venue.

After some of the testimonies‚ the woman leading the programme makes some remarks.

“They call him the pastor of the biscuit but things are happening… He prays for the biscuits‚ he prays for the vuvuzelas because they have problems‚” the woman says to applause from the congregation.

Mboro has made headlines by praying for people’s private parts‚ even their underwear in church.

Testimonies continue to come in. Some explain how they survived accidents and managed to revive their businesses due to the “anointing upon Prophet Mboro”.

One of the congregants testifies that his business struggled for three months but things have turned around and he is now growing his enterprise. He also thanks Mboro for “changes” in his bedroom.

“In my bedroom‚ it’s wonderful. There is no getting tired‚” the man says.

Finally at 11.26am‚ Mboro arrives in a guard of honour formed by the ushers. The congregation celebrates his arrival with whistling‚ ululation and clapping of hands.