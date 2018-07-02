The South African Weather Service has warned of expected disruptive snowfalls in places over the high ground and mountainous areas of southern Namakwa of the Northern Cape‚ as well as the West Coast District and Cape Winelands of the Western Cape on Monday.

An intense cold front is moving over the Western Cape and southern Northern Cape‚ spreading into the Eastern Cape. The forecast is for cloudy‚ windy and cold to very cold conditions with isolated showers and rain in places‚ but partly cloudy in the extreme east.