Durban has six out of the top 20 private hospitals out of 140 private hospitals rated in a patient survey‚ released on Monday. Cape Town has the second highest number of these hospitals with three.

Joburg‚ Pretoria and other major cities like Nelspruit and East London only have one which have made this patient-care survey.

The quality of nursing care‚ doctor care‚ the hospital environment‚ pain management‚ and patient information about medication and discharge are the six major categories measured in the annual survey.

The Discovery Health 2017 patient survey does not reveal which hospitals scored the highest overall but lists the top 20.

Overall patient experience has improved year on year the survey‚ in its fourth year‚ shows.

The Life Healthcare group has the most hospitals in the top 20 in this survey.