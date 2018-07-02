South Africa

Police launch manhunt after six lions poisoned, butchered on farm

02 July 2018 - 07:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
Image: Thinkstock Images/Gallo

The police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who killed six lions on a farm in Bela Bela at the weekend.

"An employee at the farm was on his way to work when he noticed bloodstains on the farm‚ followed by the gruesome discovery of four lions dead with their heads and paws chopped off. The other two lions were also dead but with no missing body parts‚" the police said in a statement.

"Preliminary police investigations indicated that the lions might have been poisoned too. A pair of trousers with blood stains and takkies were also found at the scene."

No arrests have been made yet and the police are appealing to anyone who has information on the suspects to contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082-565-6524 or the crime stop number 0860-010-111‚ the crime line sms 32211 or their nearest police station.

