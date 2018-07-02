South Africa

Professional appearance in the dock by NSFAS big spender Sibongile Mani

02 July 2018 - 11:35 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Sibongile Mani, who is a Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania secretary at the Walter Sisulu University, gets instructions from her lawyer Asanda Pakade at court in East London.
Sibongile Mani, who is a Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania secretary at the Walter Sisulu University, gets instructions from her lawyer Asanda Pakade at court in East London.
Image: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI/DispatchLIVE

Accounting student Sibongile Mani cut a confident figure in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning‚ wearing a stylish blazer and matching trousers‚ during an appearance related to her spending spree on Peruvian weaves‚ alcohol and lavish parties.

It was a brief appearance for the Walter Sisulu University student‚ who allegedly spent more than R800‚000 in three months last year after an administrative error saw her receive R14-million for food and book allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Magistrate Rochelle Sam postponed the matter to July 24.

Sam said the postponement would allow Mani's lawyer‚ Asanda Pakade‚ to get a copy of the charge sheet from the National Prosecuting Authority.

- DispatchLIVE 

READ MORE

Student arrested over infamous R14-million NSFAS bungle

A Walter Sisulu University student appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after she accidentally received a whopping R14.1-million ...
News
1 month ago

Parliament wants forensic probe of R14-million student payment

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training is pushing for a forensic investigation into how R14-million was paid in error to a ...
Politics
7 months ago

MPs grill NSFAS‚ WSU‚ Intellimali over R14-million student deposit

MPs have rejected assertions by the Walter Sisulu University‚ service provider Intellimali and NSFAS that there was foul play in the "erroneous" ...
News
9 months ago

Forensic investigators called in over R14m NSFAS funding debacle

Walter Sisulu University and NSFAS staff are off the hook over the R14.1-million mistakenly transferred to university student Sibonile Mani last ...
News
9 months ago

The unusual case of the most unwanted R2,100

This is what my journalism lecturers used to call a "man bites dog" story - a happening which is newsworthy because it's the opposite of what usually ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Snow blankets Cape as cold front descends on parts of SA South Africa
  2. Four dead in traffic accident near Witbank South Africa
  3. Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma was a 'gentle soul' South Africa
  4. 10 die after destroying their hearts by mainlining nyaope South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X