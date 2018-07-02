Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba to be sued for contempt of court

Freedom Under Law says it will pursue contempt of court litigation against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams – for allegedly defying a court ruling against his deputy Nomgcobo Jiba.

Freedom Under Law (FUL) claims Abrahams and Jiba either deliberately ignored a court order that blocked the former acting prosecutions head from entering the National Prosecuting Authority’s offices‚ or “they are ignorant of the effect of court orders and settled law”.

“Either way they are unfit for any public office‚ let alone two of the highest law-enforcement positions in the country‚” says FUL’s Nicole Fritz.

But the National Prosecuting Authority insists that Abrahams has done nothing wrong‚ because the order that FUL is basing its contempt of court claims on is currently the subject of an appeal. It also maintains that Jiba was not in the office to perform any official functions.