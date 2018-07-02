While many middle class Cape Town families are taking impromptu trips to see the blankets of snow falling in areas of the province‚ others are searching for loved ones or battling the perils of inadequate housing on farms.

Colette Solomon‚ who heads up the Women on Farms Project‚ said her organisation had been alerted to at least two deaths - including a small child - when farm workers were asked to check up on livestock in the Ceres area.

They had been taken on a trailer attached to a tractor‚ but with the rain and snow in the area‚ the trailer had been washed away.

She said they were still trying to get more information on the incident.

Others‚ she said‚ were battling with inadequate housing.

“Many farm workers who are evicted end up in informal shelters‚” she said‚ “We also know of many farm workers who are still living on farms but in very poor structures that cannot handle the snow or rain - there are holes in the ceilings and walls‚ and families are exposed to the elements.”