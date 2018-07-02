Zuma family death stalls payment of Edward's hate speech fine

The sudden death of his younger brother has resulted in Edward Zuma - a son of former president Jacob Zuma - stalling on a R30‚000 payment to an impoverished school as part of his punishment for hate speech.

The Durban Equality Court in Durban ordered in May that Zuma apologise to the South African public and pay two schools R30‚000 each for hate speech he directed against tourism minister Derek Hanekom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The South African Human Rights Commission applied to the court last year to find Zuma guilty of hate speech and fine him R100‚000 for an open letter to the pair.

The commission submitted that Zuma’s utterances painted the pair as proponents of white minority privilege and opponents of socio-economic transformation.

Zuma had until June 30 to pay the first school Umthombo Secondary School in Mpophomeni‚ outside Pietermaritzburg R30‚000.

Commission spokesman Gushwell Brooks told TimesLIVE on Monday: “In terms of the court order he [Zuma] is only due to have made one instalment thus far of R30‚000 to Umthombo Secondary School which was due to be made on June 30‚ 2018.