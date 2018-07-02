South Africa

Zuma family death stalls payment of Edward's hate speech fine

02 July 2018 - 13:55 By Suthentira Govender
Edward Zuma was granted an extension to pay the first instalment of his hate speech fine.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The sudden death of his younger brother has resulted in Edward Zuma - a son of former president Jacob Zuma - stalling on a R30‚000 payment to an impoverished school as part of his punishment for hate speech.

The Durban Equality Court in Durban ordered in May that Zuma apologise to the South African public and pay two schools R30‚000 each for hate speech he directed against tourism minister Derek Hanekom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The South African Human Rights Commission applied to the court last year to find Zuma guilty of hate speech and fine him R100‚000 for an open letter to the pair.

The commission submitted that Zuma’s utterances painted the pair as proponents of white minority privilege and opponents of socio-economic transformation.

Zuma had until June 30 to pay the first school Umthombo Secondary School in Mpophomeni‚ outside Pietermaritzburg R30‚000.

Commission spokesman Gushwell Brooks told TimesLIVE on Monday: “In terms of the court order he [Zuma] is only due to have made one instalment thus far of R30‚000 to Umthombo Secondary School which was due to be made on June 30‚ 2018.

“Mr Zuma’s attorney has requested an extension in order for him to effect payment of his first instalment due to a bereavement and the commission is in the process of responding to his request in this regard.”

Nhlakanipho Zuma‚ 25‚ died on Sunday evening‚ after a short illness. He was the youngest of five children born to the former president and his third wife‚ the late Kate Mantsho.

Brooks said Zuma’s apology for the controversial open letter had been received on June 14. In it Zuma stated Gordhan was one of the most corrupt cadres who‚ like Gandhi‚ “sees black South Africans as low-class [curse]” while Hanekom was a “white askari who will do anything to be an obstacle to radical economic transformation and to defend white monopoly privileges”.

Zuma and the commission reached a settlement last month.

The commission had initially requested that Zuma pay R60‚000 to the Umthombo Secondary. However‚ his attorney‚ Ayanda Mkhwananzi‚ said the initial agreement was for the money to be paid to Ohlange High School in Inanda.

Magistrate Irfaan Khallil said the Ohlange High School had a significant history and was also impoverished. He therefore ruled that Zuma split the R60‚000 between the two schools.

