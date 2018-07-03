The rain and the snow might be abating from Tuesday morning‚ but in its wake will be “ridiculously” cold conditions set to chill the country to the bone.

This is according to Rob Ansell‚ founder of Snow Report SA‚ who has been on the receiving end of dozens upon dozens of pictures of inclement weather as he views forecasts for the upcoming days.

“There will be the most incredible chill across the country‚” he told Times Select. “It’s going to be ridiculously cold.”

But just how cold is that? According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS)‚ temperatures were expected to drop well below zero on Monday night.

Vereeniging and Mahikeng has expected lows of -2 from Monday into Tuesday, according to the SAWS, but that’s not the worst of it. Upington had a predicted low of -3. Vryburg and Bloemfontein were expected to have minimum temperatures of -7.