The City of Tshwane has reacted angrily following news that a group of protesters went on the rampage early on Tuesday morning‚ obstructing waste collection and disposal services.

"Today’s unlawful actions of closing landfill sites‚ barring the city’s contracted companies from fulfilling their obligations‚ are reminiscent of last year’s disruption of waste-related services‚" said the city’s Lindela Mashigo‚ referring to events of June 2017‚ when the city had to obtain a court interdict against protesters.

"Of deep concern to the municipality is that these unknown people have extended their aggressive behaviour to go beyond waste-related services and are now disrupting the delivery of water infrastructure and electricity projects‚" he said.

"We call on our communities to rally behind us and shun those that are hell-bent on obstructing us from discharging our mandate of providing services to them. The public has to know that the deviant actions by the forum members stand in the way of the delivery of services intended for them‚ which is the reason the environment is so contaminated.

"To address the hindrance and delay of crucial services to our communities‚ the city has decided to approach the court for an extension of the court interdict obtained on 4 July 2017 to now include other services or projects that the city is implementing within communities.

"Once the interdict is obtained‚ we are hopeful that through the South African Police Service and the Tshwane Metro Police Department the thuggish behavior will come to an end. Their concerted efforts aimed at undermining the city’s good administration will be thwarted‚" said Mashigo.

"The city apologises profusely for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of non-waste collection‚" he said‚ adding that the delays in service delivery would be addressed through a recovery plan.