Payment from a Uganda man to save his brother from alleged kidnappers has been instrumental in helping police arrest four suspects‚ KwaZulu-Natal police disclosed on Tuesday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were advised that a man was kidnapped in the Chatsworth area on June 29.

The suspects demanded ransom cash from his family.

Durban police negotiators were called in‚ and negotiated with the suspects.

His brother in Uganda deposited $1‚000 (R13,800) into one of the suspect’s bank accounts.

Gwala said information was given to the SAPS K9 unit and detectives‚ as well as other police units‚ who managed to trace and arrest four suspects.

"The firearm believed to be used during the kidnapping was also recovered‚" said Gwala.

The victim told police he was kept in a house at Mandeni‚ from where he had managed to escape - "with visible injuries".

The arrested suspects‚ aged between 37 and 59‚ are due to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court soon to face kidnapping charges.